Remove 70-pints of moisture/day: Insignia’s Portable Dehumidifier now $65 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier (NS-DH70WH9) for $159.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $225, today’s offer is matching the previous deal prices and is the lowest total we can find. This model can remove up to 70-pints of moisture from your space per day. It has a 6-liter storage with automatic shut-off to avoid overflows as well as an adjustable humidistat. Casters so you can easily roll it around from room-to-room if needs be are also included. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if you’re just looking for something to maintain your immediate space — like at work or in a small home office/bedroom — a smaller, more compact model will do the trick. This Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier is $115 less than today’s featured deal and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,600 Amazon customers. It will only remove about 9-ounces of water per day and cover spaces around 1,200 square feet, but if that’s all you need, save over $100 and go with the Pro Breeze.

Insignia 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier:

Control dampness with this white Insignia dehumidifier. Its 6L storage tank has an automatic shutoff switch to prevent overflows, and the two-speed fan’s turbo mode quickly removes up to 70 pints of moisture from the air daily. This portable Insignia dehumidifier has a drain hose outlet, so you don’t have to manually empty the reservoir.

