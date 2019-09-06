J.Crew Factory Fall Favorites Event offers 50% off sweaters, jackets, more

J.Crew Factory offers 50% off its fall favorites including shirts, sweaters, shoes, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). Update your fall wardrobe with the Slim Marled Cotton Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. This style will look great with jeans or khaki pants alike and it’s available in four color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cuffed Camp-Suit Jumpsuit is a standout and it’s on sale for $49. For comparison, this jumpsuit was originally priced at $98. It’s extremely versatile to dress up or down and can be paired with sandals, heels or sneakers. It also features a cinched waist for a flattering fit.

Our top picks for women include:

