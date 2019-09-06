Bundle JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Pro with a Lowepro bag at $150 ($215 value), more

B&H is currently bundling the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Pro with Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag for $149.95 shipped. Right now picking up the tripod and bag would run you over $215, with today’s offer coming within $6 of their combined all-time lows. Expand your mobile photography setup and bring home this two-piece package. Lowepro’s bag has plenty of room for camera accessories and the like. Joby’s GorillaPod 3K Pro on the other hand boasts a sturdy and flexible construction that allows you to prop up your camera nearly anywhere. Both the 3K Pro and SlingShot 102 AW carry 4.2+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. Learn more in our 3K Pro review.

We also spotted that B&H, as a part of its Deal Zone, is offering the Incase Designs Corp DSLR Case for $19.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. This slim case is comprised of lightweight materials and offers customizable compartments that make it very simple to keep your DSLR and its accessories organized. Reviews are still rolling in, but Incase is reputable.

If you’ll be leaning more towards pairing the tripod with a GoPro or smartphone, consider saving a bit more with the JOBY GorillaPod 325 Stand at $15. It’s a great alternative to our featured deal and still allows you to enjoy the flexible design.

JOBY GorillaPod 3K Pro and Lowepro bundle features:

Gain support practically anywhere you like with the Joby GorillaPod 3K PRO with Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag Kit from B&H. Wrap the tripod’s legs around any tangible surface to set up your camera, and when you are done, easily store the tripod inside the backpack along with the rest of your gear to carry off to the next destination.

