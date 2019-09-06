Ray-Ban, Oakley and more up to 80% off during JOMASHOP’s End of Season Sale

JOMASHOP’s End of Summer Sale offers up to 80% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Fendi and more. Receive free shipping on all orders with code FASTSHIP at checkout. The Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses are on sale for $75 with code BDRB155 at checkout, which is down from its original rate of $153. These sunglasses are a classic and timeless piece you will wear for years to come. They’re gender neutral and versatile to dress up or down. I personally wear these sunglasses daily and they’re very well made. Find the rest of our top picks from JOMASHOP below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!