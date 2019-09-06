Keurig’s K-Mini K-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Mini K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in black for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80 at Best Buy, this model is currently selling for $60 at Amazon and $70 over at Target. Today’s offer is matching the previous deal price and is the lowest we can find. Features include brew strength control, cord storage and a removable drip tray. Not only is this one of the more attractive Keurig brewers out there, it’s specifically designed for compact spaces and won’t take up too much counter space. Rated 4+ stars from 640 Amazon customers. More details below.

Grab a 24-pack of Amazon Brand Columbian K-Cups to make sure you’re ready to go with your new brewer. At just $9.50, this is a great way to give them a shot without dropping all that much cash. Alternatively, you can opt for something like the Black+Decker Single Serve Coffeemaker for just $20 Prime shipped instead. It might not look quite as nice on the countertop and you have to supply your own ground coffee for the single-serve filter. But at a fraction of the price it might be worth consideration, especially if you prefer to grind your own beans and the like.

Keurig K-Mini K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Brew a fresh cup in minutes with this Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker. The long cord tucks into the back of the brewer for clean countertops and easy storage, while the removable drip tray lets you use tall travel mugs for added versatility. This Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker features a compact design that’s ideal for small spaces.

