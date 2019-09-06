Magazine subs from under $4/yr.: Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, GQ, more

DiscountMags has kicked off quite a notable weekend sale. From now through Monday, you can grab some huge deals on all of the most popular titles in multi-year bundles. While you will have to commit to multiple year subscriptions, we are looking at prices from under $4 per year. That includes mags like Wired, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire and many more. Head below for all the details.

While it’s hard to go wrong in these multi-year DiscountMags sales, one particular standout here is Wired magazine at 3-years for $12 with free delivery every month. That’s $4 per year, and easily among the best prices we have tracked. Amazon charges $24 per year or $5 a year with auto-renewals, for comparison. Much of the same pricing comparisons apply to titles like Bon Appetit, Popular Science, and GQ as well.

You will also find 4-years of Motor Trend and Car & Driver at $15, or $4.25 per year. While both quite notable prices, we do have Motor Trend at $3 per year with our exclusive code right now and we see Car & Driver drop down to $3 per year on a fairly regular basis.

As always, there is no auto-renewals or shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. Today’s deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

