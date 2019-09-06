Microdermabrasion tools for a glowy complexion this fall at up to 35% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Microderm GLO Machines and Suction Tools. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool for $129.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $200, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This tool gently removes the outer layer of your skin to promote an even and radiant glow. Best of all, most in-patient offices charge $75 to $200 per microdermabrasion treatment. With this tool you cut the cost and you can use it weekly. Rated 4/5 stars with over 660 reviews from Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, Microderm GLO offers its Mini Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine for $59.99. For comparison, this tool is regularly priced at $90 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion features:

Our Diamond Safe3D technology gently removes the outer layer of your skin using a light abrasion process which promotes the growth of healthy new skin cells. The treatments dual-action therapy also increases blood flow to the epidermis layer of your skin which rebuilds important collagen and elastin.

Microderm GLO can erase years of aging from your skin by smoothing fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and sun damage. Regular treatments will even out your skin tone and stimulate circulation to boost collagen production for that radiant, youthful glow that your skin deserves!

The “Auto Mode” on your Microderm GLO tool is a simple 4 minute treatment for your full face and neck. The on-screen guide and convenient timer alerts you when to move to the next facial area. Or you can select the “Manual Mode” for self-guided treatments for you to use for as long as you’d like.

Microderm GLO is the only at-home microdermabrasion system that has a patented Diamond Safe 3D suction technology to make sure you don’t cut your face! Plus, it’s safe and gentle enough for all skin types— including sensitive skin!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!