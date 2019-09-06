DIYers, it’s time to add this 5-tool M18 kit to your arsenal: $299 (Reg. $569)

Home Depot is offering a 5-Tool Milwaukee M18 Kit for $299 shipped. This is down from its $569 list price and is among the best we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve yet to start a toolkit buildout, this offers all of the essentials. You’ll get a drill/driver, impact, circular saw, HACKZALL, and LED light. Plus, there’s also 3.0Ah and 1.5Ah batteries included to power your new tools. Everything will be housed in the bundled bag, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

This 80-piece DEWALT Drill/Driver Set is a must. It includes just about any bit or drill attachment you’d need for any project. At $35 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer to pick up with your savings. Save a few bucks when you opt for the DEWALT FlexTorq 40-Piece Drill/Driver set at $23 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on a few attachments but gain the patented FlexTorq technology.

Milwaukee 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) has all the tools you need to tackle a wide range of drilling, driving and cutting applications. Featuring patented technologies and electronics, an innovative motor design and superior ergonomics, these tools give you the power, weight and performance to tackle whatever you throw at them. Powered by REDLITHIUM for greater torque and longer run time, this set is durably made to withstand the toughest jobsite wear and tear for years of reliable use.

