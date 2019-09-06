ORICO’s $6 enclosure can repurpose a spare 2.5-inch HDD/SSD (Reg. $15)

ORICO Technology Co., Ltd (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2.5-inch USB 3.0 HDD/SSD Enclosure for $6 Prime shipped when coupon code 2VRY8UGO has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked. This enclosure is comprised of aluminum, bringing a high-end look and feel to this very inexpensive piece of gear. It can handle capacities up to 2TB in size and users will be able to achieve USB 3.0’s 5Gbps speeds. Reviews are still streaming in, but ORICO is reputable.

Need to connect via USB-C? CableCreation’s $6 Cable will get the job done. It supports up to 10Gbps speeds, providing enough bandwidth to take full advantage of USB 3.0’s performance. Over 350 Amazon shoppers have rated this cable 4.4/5 stars.

ORICO 2.5-inch HDD/SSD Enclosure features:

ORICO hard drive enclosure supports any 7mm / 9.5mm 2.5 inch HDD and SSD up to 2 TB.

USB3.0 to SATA3.0 supports UASP protocol, which increases by 20% transfer speed for large capacity storage devices and reduces utilization of CPU, data delay and waiting time.

Made of Aluminum alloy + ABS material, coupled with large amount of cooling holes, bringing a better cooling environment for your hard drive.

Supports hot-swapping function, plug and play; LED indicator monitors the working status of the hard drive.

