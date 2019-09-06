PowerBlock workout gear up to 45% off for today only: KettleBlock $55, more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on PowerBlock workout gear. One standout is the PowerBlock KettleBlock for $54.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $71 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. The adjustable KettleBlock ranges from 5 to 20-lbs. in an all-in-one design. It essentially takes the place of 5 separate kettlebells and combines them into one neat package that’s easy to store in between uses. Woot ships it with 3-year parts and 5-year weights warranties directly from PowerBlocks. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You could alternatively opt for some individual AmazonBasics kettlebells to save some cash. A single 20-pounder goes for $28, but you could also score a pair of 10-pound kettlebells for around $34 shipped right now. Again, you won’t get the fancy all-in-one tech here and easy storage, but you’re also saving a good chunk of cash.

PowerBlock KettleBlock:

Adjustable weight range from 5 – 20 lbs.

Replaces 5 kettlebells or 61 lbs of kettlebells

Increments: 5, 8, 12, 20 lbs.

Dimensions: 11″ L x 10″ W x 13″ H, 21 lbs.

