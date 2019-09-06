Chroma support shines on Razer’s $60 Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse ($45 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay store currently offers the Razer Lancehead Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Find it direct from Best Buy as well. Down from $105 at Amazon, it still sells for as much at $140 direct from Razer. Today’s offer saves you $45 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, this mouse is a great way to step up your game during competitive play. Enjoy a cable-free design thanks to its low-latency wireless connectivity. Razer’s mouse also rocks an ambidextrous form-factor alongside eight programmable buttons and Chroma RGB lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Play to win with this Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse. It has a 16,000 dpi laser sensor for precise controls and smooth navigation, and the ambidextrous design includes rubber side grips to keep your hand and wrist comfortable during hours of battle. The 2.4GHz dongle of this Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse maintains a strong signal to prevent interruptions.

