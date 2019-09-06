Score a steel Zojirushi Insulated Mug for $21 on Amazon today (20% off)

Amazon is offering the 16-Ounce Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug in Smoky Blue for $20.71. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $26, this is a new 2019 Amazon low on all colorways and the lowest price we can find. Kohl’s charges $40 and they are listed at $26 on Target right now, for comparison. Along with a stainless steel, vacuum insulated design, it can keep your beverages hot or cold for up to 6 hours. You’re also looking at a flip-open lid with a safety lock to prevent accidental spills in your bag and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you don’t need the vacuum insulation or stainless steel build, consider something like this Pogo bottle. While you’re forgoing the robust build quality on the featured deal for Tritan plastic, it carries double the capacity and goes for just $9 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

However, if you are looking for something that keeps your drinks at the right temperature for even longer, you‘ll want to go hit up this deal on Takeya’s 32-Ounce stainless steel option.

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug:

Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours

Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior

Slicksteel finish. Made of BPA-free plastic

Wide mouth accommodates full size ice cubes

Compact design takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!