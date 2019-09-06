Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Syntronik, Insect Identification, more

- Sep. 6th 2019 10:05 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Insect Identification, ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion, Syntronik, Safety Photo+Video and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Insect Identification: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain Wave 35 Binaural Series: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Brain Wave – Altered States: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: A Jazzy Day – Music Education: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brainbean – Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring3: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: BestLuck: $1 (Reg. $2)

