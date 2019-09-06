Finally start your podcast with this USB mic kit for $37.50 (Reg. $50)

Tonor Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone Kit for $37.49 shipped when the code BUK7YZS3 is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to pick up voiceover recording, this is a great starting point. Though it doesn’t offer quite as high of audio quality as something from Blue, this is the perfect beginner’s setup that gives you everything needed to get started. You’ll find a USB microphone, pop filter, and arm in the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the all-in-one setup and opt for the FIFINE USB Microphone to save some cash. It’s $22 Prime shipped and is great for upping your podcast or conference call game. You’ll lose out on the boom arm and pop filter, plus the microphone will be slightly lower-end. But, if you’re just looking to upgrade from your computer’s built-in microphone, this is a great and budget-friendly option.

Tonor USB Microphone Kit features:

Great Sound of Fidelity: TONOR Q9 microphone makes a new breakthrough on sound recording. The cardioid polar pattern helps to capture sounds with higher fidelity. Equipped with a 16mm large diaphragm, wide frequency response(20Hz to 20KHz) and professional sound chipset, Q9 microphone provides a perfect combination of clarity, warmth, extended dynamic range and high SPL capability. Plug and Play: With USB A to B cable, TONOR Q9 microphone is easy to connect with both Mac and Windows computer, no need any extra driver software or sound card. It is perfect for podcasting, music/video recording, live streaming, gaming or online chatting.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!