Twelve South Journal for iPhone X/S returns to this year’s Amazon low at $49

- Sep. 6th 2019 12:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Journal for iPhone X/S for $49 shipped. Note: shipping currently delayed by 9 days. Today’s offer is $21 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This multi-purpose case not only helps protect an iPhone X/S from drops and bumps, it also sports a 3-slot wallet, ID window, and cash pocket. A built-in display stand makes is easy to enjoy YouTube, Plex, and Netflix no matter where you are. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers. Don’t forget to swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals to score additional savings.

Not keen on the folio style? Have a look at Incipio’s $20 Stashback Wallet Case. It features a more traditional look with a slot in the back that slides open and stows three cards. Owners can expect ‘military-grade drop protection’ thanks to a shock-absorbing exterior that’s ready to withstand hard falls.

Twelve South Journal features:

  • Full leather wallet and display stand
  • Integrated shell protects from drops and bumps
  • 3-slot wallet with ID window and cash pocket
  • Built-in display stand angled for hands-free viewing

