Turn a single USB-C port into expansive I/O with these hubs from $39.50

- Sep. 6th 2019 7:17 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TOTU (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $39.59 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model takes a single port on your Mac or Chromebook and turns it into eight I/O options. That includes USB-C and A, HDMI, Ethernet, SD card readers, and more. Ideal for making the most of the latest MacBooks from Apple. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Need even more connectivity? The upgraded 11 port version offers additional USB-C ports, VGA, and more while still maintaining HDMI and Ethernet. It’s on sale for $48.99 (Reg. $70). This model also sports an aluminum design, so it will fit right in with your Mac. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

TOTU 8-in-1 USB-C Hubs feature:

Multiport connection: TOTU USB C hub includes 1 Ethernet/RJ-45 Port, 1 USB Type-C Female PD charging port, 1 HDMI port, 1 TF SD card slot, 1 SD card slot, 1 USB 2. 0 Type A port, 2 USB 3. 0 Type A ports. This USB C hub applies to all Type-C laptops. Effortless data transfer: connect to your smartphone, tablet, hard drive or other USB peripheral.

