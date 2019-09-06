Cook a whole chicken in this Chefman Rotisserie Air Fryer for $70 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 6.5L Digital Rotisserie Air Fryer (RJ38-R8) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $110 and as much as $150 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, $10 below our previous mention and is the best we can find. For comparison, similar models sell for $100+ at Target. While this thing can handle everything from fish and shrimp to pizza, vegetables and cake, it is also large enough for an entire chicken. It comes with a 6.5-liter roasting basket, a roasting rack, tongs and frying pan accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if you don’t plan on cooking a whole chicken in an air fryer like this, a smaller model will likely do the trick. The BELLA 2.6-Quart Air Convection Fryer goes for $40 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 700 Amazon customers. Again, this model has about half the capacity as today’s featured deal, but is a solid a much more affordable solution for side dishes and smaller meals.

Chefman 6.5L Digital Rotisserie Air Fryer:

Cook delicious, healthy food in a flash with this Chefman multifunction air fryer with rotisserie. This countertop air fryer uses intense heat in a 6.5 liter roasting basket to deliver crispy results in less time and with less oil than conventional methods. This Chefman multifunction air fryer also includes a rack, tongs and frying pan accessories so you can rapidly start using it.

