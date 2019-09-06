Arlo Q offers 1080p feeds, free cloud recording, and more for $112 (Reg. $135)

Woot offers the Netgear Arlo Q 1080p Security Camera for $111.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220, we’ve seen it regularly closer to $130+ over the last six months at retailers like Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the latest Ultra offerings. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need a lower-cost alternative? Consider going with Wyze Cam at around $25. To be honest, there’s a lot to like about Wyze Cam when going head-to-head with Arlo Q. You’ll get 14-day DVR functionality and 1080p feeds. But expanding your setup to include additional cameras won’t come as naturally as it would if you were in the Arlo ecosystem. Check some of our previous Wyze reviews to get a better feel for their offerings.

Don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on the Reolink security system which is powered by an included solar panel for $97.

Netgear Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight

Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app

