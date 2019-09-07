Bosch’s 2-Tool Combo is ‘most compact and lightest’ in class: $152 (Reg. $189)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (CLPK234-181) for $152.06 shipped. That’s $36+ off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This Bosch kit includes both a drill and impact driver that are the ‘most compact and lightest’ in their class. This makes it easier to work in tighter spaces and should wear you down less due to their lighter build. Two interchangeable batteries come in this kit, ensuring that one can always be left on the included charger. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use a bit of those savings to score a matching Bosch 34-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $11. This versatile set includes driver, drill, socket bits, and more. The inclusion of a tough case makes it easy to tote and organize. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon shoppers.

Bosch 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

Most compact and lightest weight drill/driver in class: Delivers better balance and control of the tool in tight areas

Most compact impostor design delivers light weight, better balance and increased control

Optimized impact performance: Provides the best runtime and torque control

