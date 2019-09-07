Harman Kardon’s Omni 20+ Speaker has multi-room Chromecast: $100 (Save $250)

Harman Kardon is offering its Omni 20+ Wireless Speaker for $99.95 shipped. That’s $250 off the going rate found at retailers like Crutchfield and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With Chromecast built-in, this speaker is ready to be paired up with others for easily-managed multi-room audio. Spotify Connect capabilities allow users to seamlessly control audio from the iOS or Android app. Reviews are still rolling in, but Harman Kardon is reputable.

Today’s savings leave plenty left over to snatch up Logitech’s Z313 Speaker System for $33. This set provides an excellent and cost-effective way to boost audio at your desk. Its 15-watt subwoofer is compact, reducing the amount of space needed.

Harman Kardon Omni 20+ features:

The Harman Kardon Omni 20+ has a stylish look that can complement any room. This wireless powered speaker streams digital audio up to 24-bit/192kHz and delivers it with full, detailed sound. Chromecast built-in lets you stream songs, radio stations, and podcasts over Wi-Fi® from compatible apps. Plus, you can easily set up a multi-room audio system with other Chromecast built-in speakers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!