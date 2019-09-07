Yep, Hive Smart Thermostat + Hub just got slashed by $120, only $50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Hive Smart Thermostat + Hub for $49.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $50. There are loads of smart thermostats out there. Most of the big players tend to cost around $200. This option from Hive significantly reduces cost while still delivering compatibility with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT. Its display provides quite bit of useful information, including the date, time, humidity level, along with actual and target temps. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you have an older home, you may not have a C-Wire. This $17 power adapter offers a quick solution that will get you up and running in a minute or two. Simply plug it into a wall outlet near the thermostat and then connect it to Hive. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 325 Amazon shoppers.

Hive Smart Thermostat features:

Hive Heating and Cooling Pack comes with (1) Smart Thermostat & (1) Hive Hub; Internet connection recommended: 1.5Mbps or higher, iOS or Android device running an up-to-date operating system

Bring your home to life by remotely programming your smart thermostat to run only when your home is occupied or sync with Hive Window/Door Sensors to automatically turn your system off when you leave for the day

Connect your Hive devices to Amazon Alexa or Google Home to enable voice activated commands like “Alexa / Hey Google, set temperature to 75°”

Rapidly change your current home temperature with one click by using the Quick Cool or Quick Heat function

Connect & control all of your Hive smart home devices in one place through your smartphone, tablet, or laptop with the Hive App

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!