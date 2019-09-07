Boost PS4 speeds and capacity with Seagate’s 2TB SSHD: $65 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. PS4 debuted with 500GBs of storage. Recent iterations offer 1TB capacities, but even that can feel cramped for folks that prefer digital downloads. This 2TB drive will at least double capacity, taking storage to a whole new level. It’s a solid state and conventional hard drive hybrid, yielding faster speeds than what’s traditionally seen. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Declutter your gaming space with this $14 PS4 controller charging dock. It holds two controllers and is able to fully charge both within a couple of hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The same brand offers an Xbox One controller charging dock for $18.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

Boots Windows 8 in less than 10 seconds

Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more

Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty

SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive)

