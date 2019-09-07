Today only, stock up on men’s sportswear from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Sep. 7th 2019 9:20 am ET

From $6
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Teslagear Inc. (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Men’s Sportswear from $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick would be the Compression Pant for $8.99, which normally goes for $12. This is a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Compression pants like this are great for cooler weather, as they can keep you warmer during the winter. They’re also a good choice for running or sports, as there’s little bulk added when wearing them. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop all deals here.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for other outerwear to upgrade your fall wardrobe? Express’ Pre-Fall Event is currently running with tons of great deals. Want something else? Check out yesterday’s best deals in fashion, home goods, and more.

TSLA Compression Pant features:

  • Designed for all seasons (Releases heat and wicks moisture with a cooling effect)
  • 87% polyester-13% Spandex. Excellent elasticity with enhanced range of motion.
  • Non abrasion fabric material with excellent elasticity and durability
  • Moisture Sensing/Quick time Dry/TWO-WAY Air Circulation.
  • Safeguards your skin from harmful UV rays by more than 99% (UPF 50+)

