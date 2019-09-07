Today only, stock up on men’s sportswear from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Teslagear Inc. (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Men’s Sportswear from $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick would be the Compression Pant for $8.99, which normally goes for $12. This is a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Compression pants like this are great for cooler weather, as they can keep you warmer during the winter. They’re also a good choice for running or sports, as there’s little bulk added when wearing them. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop all deals here.

TSLA Compression Pant features:

Designed for all seasons (Releases heat and wicks moisture with a cooling effect)

87% polyester-13% Spandex. Excellent elasticity with enhanced range of motion.

Non abrasion fabric material with excellent elasticity and durability

Moisture Sensing/Quick time Dry/TWO-WAY Air Circulation.

Safeguards your skin from harmful UV rays by more than 99% (UPF 50+)

