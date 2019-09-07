Today only, get a year of This Old House on Kindle for $4 (Reg. $16), more

Amazon is offering a selection of digital magazines on Kindle from $4. Our favorite is This Old House at $3.99. For comparison, it goes for $16 as a print subscription right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Based off the TV show, this magazine is a must for DIYers. I used to love watching this show on the weekend, daydreaming about doing projects like them. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Not a magazine fan? How about comics? We’ve got DC and Marvel sales going on right now over at ComiXology. Whether you’re in the mood for The Man of Steel or X-Men, this sale is for you. Looking for other great media deals? Check out our handy guide with iTunes movies and more for you to browse.

This Old House:

Experience THIS OLD HOUSE magazine on the Kindle Fire. Only This Old House gives you the inspiration, information and instruction to take on home improvement projects of all sizes and succeed. Find fresh design ideas for every room, creative DIY solutions, step-by-step projects, and tips from the pros featured in THIS OLD HOUSE magazine. This Old House on the Kindle Fire brings you everything you need to make the most of your home when and where you want it.

