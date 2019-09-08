Amazon gets you ready for tailgating season with canopies and more from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of canopies, carports and accessories starting at $28. You’ll receive free shipping across the board, and all of today’s discounted items are well-reviewed overall. One standout is on the Abba Patio 8 x 8-Foot Instant Easy Pop Up Folding Canopy for $54.99. That’s down from $69, the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new low. Perfect for taking your tailgate or campsite to a new level. It assembles in minutes and has plenty of room for chairs and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 400 shoppers. More below.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here to find even more. Whether you have a full season of football ahead of you, or are planning on some outdoor adventures, this sale has your back.

Abba Patio Pop up Canopy features:

Abba Patio Pop up Canopy Collection This 8 ft. x 8 ft. pop up Canopy features adjustable extendable legs to optimize under-canopy space use, making it easy to enjoy all of the 64 sq. ft. of shade that it provides. Top features a special backing to block UV rays and help you stay cool. Frame comes fully assembled and everything is included to start using your canopy right away. A matching carry bag is included to help with transportation and storage.

