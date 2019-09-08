Nest Hub offers a built-in display, Assistant, more for $58 (Reg. $100+)

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Nest Hub for $58 shipped when promo code GG10 is applied during checkout after you’ve logged in to your free Rakuten account. As a comparison, Best Buy has it for $130 currently. This offer is right at the deal price we’ve been seeing in recent months. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,300 Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating lights around your home.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

