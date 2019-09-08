Nest Secure Alarm System is at its best price in months at $250 (Reg. $399)

Today only, Woot offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery adds on $6 otherwise. Typically selling for $399 at Best Buy, direct from Google as well as Home Depot. That’s good for a 38% discount and is the best we’ve seen in five months. Expand your Assistant-enabled smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. It brings the base station alongside two entry sensors as well as two Nest Tags for arming and disarming the system with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers. Learn more here.

Rather add some added security into your Alexa smart home? The five-piece Ring Alarm bundle will run you $199 and protects your home with a base station, keypad, motion sensor and more. It also doubles as a Z-Wave hub, which you can learn more about in our hands-on coverage.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

The Nest Secure alarm system is easy to live with every day. The included Nest Cam Outdoor gives you 24/7 peace of mind. Just tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to arm and disarm the alarm – no passcode needed. Nest Detect sensors look out for doors, windows and rooms. And with the Nest app, you’ll always know what’s happening at home.

