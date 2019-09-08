Expand your Kindle library w/ New York Times best-selling eBooks from $1, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of New York Times best-selling Kindle eBooks starting under $1. A majority of these books would normally fetch you around $10 or so, with many returning to match previous all-time lows or hitting new ones. Today’s deal is a fantastic way to load up your Kindle library with new reads ahead of fall. As you can expect given the best-selling nature of today’s sale, reviews are pretty stellar across the board. Most of the eBooks carry 4+ star ratings from thousands of readers. More below.

Also on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can enjoy a four-week subscription to The Washington Post for FREE. Typically this service would run you $5 per month. Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount. Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged $4.99 per month unless you cancel. Over 1,600 readers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Billion Dollar Whale synopsis:

In 2009, a chubby, mild-mannered graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business named Jho Low set in motion a fraud of unprecedented gall and magnitude–one that would come to symbolize the next great threat to the global financial system. Over a decade, Low, with the aid of Goldman Sachs and others, siphoned billions of dollars from an investment fund–right under the nose of global financial industry watchdogs. Low used the money to finance elections, purchase luxury real estate, throw champagne-drenched parties, and even to finance Hollywood films like The Wolf of Wall Street.

