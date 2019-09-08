Protect your phone with the PHOOZY Apollo Insulated Case for $19 (Orig. $30)

Most phone cases provide some protection against physical damage. But what about heat or cold? The PHOOZY Gold Apollo Insulated Phone Case insulates your phone from drops, extreme temperatures and water. You can get it now for just $19 (Orig. $29.99) in two sizes at 9to5Toys Specials.

Although modern smartphones are powerful, they are very delicate. If you plan to go trekking through the desert or exploring snowy mountains, it is a good idea to insulate your precious device.

The PHOOZY Gold Apollo universal case uses NASA technology to keep your phone comfortable. Made from nylon substrate, the case reflects heat and offers insulation from the cold.

It is also splashproof, and the case will float if you accidentally drop your phone overboard. Just as importantly, the PHOOZY Gold Apollo can protect your phone from a drop of six feet on dry land.

In spite of all this insulation, the case does not interfere with cellular, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth signals. You even have free access to the charging port.

Order now for $19 to get the standard case or grab the XL PHOOZY case for larger phones, worth $29.99.

