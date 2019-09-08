Give your MacBook a home on Twelve South’s $20 BookArc mod Stand (Reg. $58)

Twelve South via Amazon is currently offers its BookArc mod MacBook Stand in birch for $19.99 shipped. Typically selling for $58 or more, it just dropped to $37 direct from Amazon and is now down an extra $17. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well. Rest your MacBook on this elegant stand comprised of “meticulously crafted hardwood” from Twelve South. It’s a great option for pairing with an external display, or for docking your Mac when not in use. Built-in cable management keeps everything on your desk nice and tidy. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, consider grabbing the best-selling AmazonBasics Vented MacBook Stand for $16.50. Rather than the wooden design you’d bring home with Twelve South’s BookArc, this one keeps your machine elevated for a better viewing angle.

Twelve South BookArc mod MacBook Stand features:

BookArc möd is a stand that coordinates with your room as well as your MacBook. The möd is a meticulously crafted hardwood MacBook stand that blurs the lines between furniture and technology. Inspired by the remarkable spaces many MacBook owners inhabit, this beautiful arc-shaped stand elevates your MacBook up off your desk for a clean workspace. Delivered in museum-quality packaging, this impressive stand looks more like a fixture for your home than an accessory for your Mac.

