Rock out to UE’s waterproof WONDERBOOM Speaker on sale for $50 (Save $20)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy direct for the same price. Normally selling for $70 at retailers like Walmart, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention. Rocking a waterproof design, this speaker can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes at a 1-meter depth. With 360-degree sound output, you’ll also be able to jam out to this speaker for ten hours on a single charge. WONDERBOOM can even be synced with other UE speakers for stereo sound. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,700 shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the features unique to UE’s WONDERBOOM by going the route of Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker. For $32 when you clip the on-page coupon, this one sports ten-hour battery life and the same IPX7 water resistance as our featured deal.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

