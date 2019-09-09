This 5L air fryer can feed the entire family for just $40 (Reg. up to $100)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 5L Analog Air Fryer (NS-AF50MBK9) for $39.99 shipped. This one can fetch as much as $100 at Best Buy, but you can now lock it in at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. The 5.3-Quart cooking capacity is more than enough to prepare dishes for the whole family. On top of that, you’re looking at adjustable temperature settings (180-400°F), an auto shut-off function and you can throw the cooking basket in the dishwasher for easy clean-up. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s offer represents one of the best prices we can find on any 5-Quart air fryer, good reviews or not. If you’re looking to bring one of these handy cookers home, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s $40 deal. Even the usually affordable Chefman TurboFry goes for the same price, and it’s half the size. Although, you might want to consider this $12 air fryer cookbook as it contains nearly 150 pages worth of meal ideas.

We also have Ninja’s 72-Oz. Smart Blender with touchscreen for $70 (Reg. $100+) and the Chefman Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill for $20.50 (Reg. $50), plus much more.

Insignia 5L Analog Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls, the Insignia Air Fryer makes it easy to prepare all your favorites.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!