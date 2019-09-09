ALDO discounts an extra 30% off all sandals from just $17

For a limited time only, ALDO takes an extra 30% off all sandals from $17. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $70. The men’s Dewolden Flip Flops are currently on sale for $31, which is down from its original rate of $65. These flip flops are a classic piece for warm weather and they’re available in two color options. It also features a rigid outsole for added traction and a cushioned footbed. Find the rest of our top picks from ALDO below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dewolden Flip Flops $31 (Orig. $65)
- Lagunahills Sandals $49 (Orig. $70)
- Hiewien Criss-Cross Sandal $46 (Orig. $65)
- Folkman Sandal $49 (Orig. $70)
- Astolle Sandal $17 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Faustina Sandal $70 (Orig. $100)
- Legossa Snakeskin $63 (Orig. $90)
- Eteisa Sandal $31 (Orig. $90)
- Celodia Sandal $42 (Orig. $60)
- Celilmawien Wedge $49 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
