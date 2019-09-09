Outfit your child with new clothes for fall from $11 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 15% off or more Simple Joys by Carter’s baby, toddler, and kids apparel. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Simple Joys by Carter’s Toddler Boys’ 3-Pack Long Sleeve T-Shirts for $15.09 Prime shipped. Regularly $19, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts are perfect for everyday wear and can easily be layered in cool weather. It comes in three color options and it’s made of soft cotton for additional comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

For girls, the Simply Joys by Carter 2-Pack Cotton Footless Sleepers are on sale for $13.99 and regularly are priced at $16. It features a full-zip closure and snap button top for easy access to your baby and it has a tag-free label. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Long Sleeve T-Shirts feature:

Machine Wash

Ribbed neck line

Long-sleeve

Trusted Carter’s quality, every day low prices, and hassle-free tag less packaging-exclusively for Amazon member

Three long sleeve crew neck pocket tees made from soft cotton

