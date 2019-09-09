Amazon + VUDU offer select $5 4K/HD movies: Source Code, Gone Baby Gone, more

- Sep. 9th 2019 1:54 pm ET

0

VUDU is currently offering a selection of 4K and HD movies for $5. Amazon is also matching some discounts. Our favorite is Source Code in 4K at VUDU, which goes for $13 at Google Play. Amazon is matching at $5, but only in HD. This movie follows a soldier who wakes up in an unknown person’s body as he seeks to stop someone from bombing a Chicago commuter train. This is all part of an experimental government program, so be sure to check out this action thriller if that piques your interest. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Keep reading to find more movies on sale.

Nomad Base Station

Other $5 movie deals:

Don’t forget about the latest iTunes sale with discounts on the complete series of Downton Abbey at $30, Comedy Central Roasts, and more. Plus, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to take your new purchases to any online streaming company.

Source Code:

A soldier wakes up in someone else’s body and discovers he’s part of an experimental government program to find the bomber of a commuter train. A mission he has only 8 minutes to complete.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Vudu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide