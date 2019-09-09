Amazon + VUDU offer select $5 4K/HD movies: Source Code, Gone Baby Gone, more

VUDU is currently offering a selection of 4K and HD movies for $5. Amazon is also matching some discounts. Our favorite is Source Code in 4K at VUDU, which goes for $13 at Google Play. Amazon is matching at $5, but only in HD. This movie follows a soldier who wakes up in an unknown person’s body as he seeks to stop someone from bombing a Chicago commuter train. This is all part of an experimental government program, so be sure to check out this action thriller if that piques your interest. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Keep reading to find more movies on sale.

Nomad Base Station

Other $5 movie deals:

Don’t forget about the latest iTunes sale with discounts on the complete series of Downton Abbey at $30, Comedy Central Roasts, and more. Plus, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to take your new purchases to any online streaming company.

Source Code:

A soldier wakes up in someone else’s body and discovers he’s part of an experimental government program to find the bomber of a commuter train. A mission he has only 8 minutes to complete.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!