Anker’s eufy Smart Scale syncs w/ Apple Health + Google Fit: $20 (Amazon low)

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. A modern design and wide-range of compatibility makes this scale a great investment. It can monitor health trends for up to sixteen users and is able to sync data with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Stats tracked include weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of Amazon shoppers.

Use a fraction of today’s savings to snag eight AmazonBasics AAA Batteries for $3. Keeping these on-hand will ensure that you’re always ready when your new scale’s batteries need to be swapped out. A 10-year shelf life confirms they won’t expire anytime soon.

Anker eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

