APC’s 900VA UPS can keep gear online for up to six hours at $60.50 (Reg. $100)

Staples is currently offering the APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS BN900M for $60.49 shipped when checking out with code 57501. NOTE: discount will be applied at the final page of checkout. Normally selling for $100 at retailers like Best Buy and APC direct, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount and comes within $0.50 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Network downtime is something that’s hard to live with at home, but adding a UPS into the mix makes it a thing of the past. This APC UPS has nine outlets and with 900VA of power, it’s rated to keep gear running for nearly six hours. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 670 shoppers.

On the more budget-conscious side of things, the AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $44 will be a notable alternative if the 900VA of power is overkill for your setup. This option is great for ensuring your Wi-Fi stays running during power outages and more.

APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS features:

Avoid data loss during unexpected power outages with this APC battery backup. Plug in up to seven devices and let the two surge protectors keep your critical electronics protected. This APC battery backup delivers a battery run time of up to 5.9 hours, which provides plenty of time to save and back up your work.

