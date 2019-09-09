Take the BBQ inside this fall, Chefman’s Electric Grill now $20.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill for $20.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is matched at Walmart but you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup. Regularly up to $50, this model has begun to slip down in price over the last couple months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Capable of pushing out 1200-Watts of power, it uses a water-filled drip tray so you don’t overrun your place with smoke. Features include an adjustable temperature control (warm to sear), a non-stick cooking surface, cool-touch handles and a 1-year warranty from Chefman. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great add-on for your new indoor cooker is the OXO Good Grips Electric Grill and Panini Press Brush for $9.99 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers and is specifically designed for non-stick surfaces. Alternatively opt for something like these George Foreman Grill Cleaning Sponges at just $5 Prime shipped.

Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill:

Grilled flavor, less smoke: This grill produces less smoke than traditional indoor grills, so you can enjoy perfectly grilled food year-round without having to brave the cold weather. To achieve that perfectly smoke-free grilling indoors, The drip tray must be filled with water between the minimum and maximum line. The water instantly cools the grease that falls on it, preventing it from sticking to the tray or from smoking.

