Tackle projects around the house: Bosch 2-tool Combo Kit for $141 (Reg. $200)

- Sep. 9th 2019 9:43 am ET

$141
Amazon offers the Bosch 18V 2-tool Combo Kit for $140.81 shipped. That’s down from the usual price tag of at least $200. Today’s deal is the second best offer we’ve tracked in 2019 at Amazon. Bosch includes both a drill and compact driver, along with a pair of batteries and a wall charger. A carrying case ensures that everything stays nice and tidy wherever your DIY adventures take you. Having an impact driver on-hand makes it easy to complete various tasks, and the compact design fits in tighter spaces than larger alternatives. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order. Ships with 17 black-oxide drill bits up to 3/8-inch size plus a variety of industrial screwdriving and fastening bits. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,900 Amazon customers.

Bosch 18V 2-tool Combo Kit features:

  • Most compact and lightest weight drill/driver in class: Delivers better balance and control of the tool in tight areas
  • Most compact impostor design delivers lightweight, better balance and increased control
  • Optimized impact performance: Provides the best runtime and torque control
  • Torque control limits stripping of screws and helps prevent screw heads from shearing
  • Electronic Cell Protection (ECP): Increases battery lifetime by preventing damage caused by misuse

