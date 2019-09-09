A QWERTY keyboard lands on Brother’s $29 P-touch Label Maker (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker PTD400AD for $29 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s price cut is $2 under our previous mention and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Brother’s label maker features a full QWERTY keyboard and can be powered via AA batteries or the included AC adapter. It’s the perfect way to tackle any cleaning/organization projects and will quickly become a household essential. With 460 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Whether you’re about to go on an organization binge or just want to be prepared for the future, stock up on compatible label tape at Amazon and put your savings from today’s deal to work.

Brother P-touch Label Maker features:

The P-touch PT-D400AD is an ideal label maker for users who want a quick and easy way to create a wide variety of durable labels for the home and home office. The P-touch PT-D400AD is a compact label maker with a large, QWERTY-style keyboard and a graphical display that help make it easy to create professional labels for the home and home office. The easy-type keyboard features large keys and an angled design for comfortable typing. It also features one-touch formatting keys that help save time when adding frames or changing other formatting options.

