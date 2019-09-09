This Calphalon 6-piece knife set sharpens your blades for you: $50 (Reg. $88+)

- Sep. 9th 2019 12:22 pm ET

Today only, Woot is now offering the 6-piece Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set for $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This set regularly sells for over $90 at Home Depot and starts at $88 on Amazon with today’s deal being the best we can find. Using dull knives is about as annoying as having to sharpen them. But this Calphalon block has in-slot sharpeners so you won’t have to do either. The kit includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 6-inch utility knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 3.5-inch parer, kitchen shears and the sharpener block. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty from Calphalon. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the brand name, impressive warranty and built-in sharpener tech doesn’t do anything for you, don’t spend Calphalon money. The comparable AmazonBasics set goes for under $30 and includes significantly more utensils like a 6-piece steak knife set and more.

Speaking of kitchen and home deals, you’ll find a whole lot more of them in our Home Goods Guide. We have price drops on robot vacs, tool kits, blenders and much more right here.

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set:

Properly sharpened knives make food prep faster and easier, giving you clean and precise cuts no matter what you’re chopping, slicing or dicing. The Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 6-Piece Cutlery Set features a knife block with in-slot sharpeners designed to keep knives at optimum sharpness every time you use them.

