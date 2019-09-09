ComiXology takes up to 67% off Marvel Ultimate Universe novels + more from $1

ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Ultimate Universe digital graphic novels and issues starting at under $1. There’s a wide range of titles to choose from here, all of which will become permanent additions to your library. One standout is on Spider-Man: Ultimate Collection Vol. 1 at $5.99. Usually $17, today’s price cut is the best you’ll find on a digital copy of this 325-page comic. Going back to Spider-Man’s roots, this novel details the events following Uncle Ben’s death. Peter Parker will have to balance his new job at the Daily Bugle and the perils of high school with being New York’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Below you’ll find even more of our favorite deals in the sale, including Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man and even more.

Other standouts include:

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Spider-Man: Ultimate Collection Vol. 1 synopsis:

Collecting the groundbreaking first year of Ultimate Spider-Man in one colossal trade paperback! High school, puberty, first dances – there are many pitfalls to being young. Compound these with intense personal tragedy and super human powers, and you can start to visualize the world of Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Following the murder of his uncle and the Green Goblin’s assault on his high school, Peter finds himself on the brink of manhood: getting a job at the Daily Bugle to help support his widowed aunt and taking on extracurricular activities – such as bringing down the Kingpin, the head of organized crime in New York City!

