Today only, Echo Sub offers a 100W speaker in a $80 package (Used, Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Echo Sub in used, very good condition at $79.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Note: These units are used, but the quality has been verified by Amazon. Units might come with slight cosmetic damages and will not include the original box. This is down from its $130 going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. The Echo Sub is one of the best ways to upgrade your Alexa experience. It offers a new low-end experience for audio that no Alexa device can bring to the table by itself. If you use your Echos to listen to music, this is a must. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t have an Echo yet? Put some of your savings toward picking up an Echo Dot at $50 shipped on Amazon. For a further breakdown of what each Amazon device does, and which one is best for you, check out our handy guide.

Amazon Echo Sub features:

Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6″ woofer.

Pair with one Echo or Echo Plus (sold separately) to enjoy dynamic music that fills the room.

Pair with two of the same Echo devices for rich left/right stereo sound.

Simple to set up and use—just plug in, open the Alexa app, and wirelessly connect to your Echo device(s) to control music with your voice.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!