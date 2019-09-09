Get 4,000 sheets of Hammermill copy paper from $24 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is offering 8-Reams of Hammermill Copy Paper (4,000 sheets) for $25.59 shipped. Save even more when opting for Subscribe and Save, dropping the price to $24.31 Prime shipped. Note: You’ll want to cancel this after a month or Amazon will ship you out another pack of paper. This is down from its $36 going rate and is a new all-time low. I personally use this paper in my printer and love it. Hammermill’s copy paper has a 20-pound weight and 92 brightness rating, offering you a quality print every time. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

If buying a prestigious brand like Hammermill is a bit out of your price range, grab a ream of AmazonBasics Multipurpose Paper at $9 Prime shipped. It’s got a 96 brightness rating and 20-pound weight, which is similar to the above offering from Hammermill. But, you’re giving up the Hammermill namesake and only getting 500 sheets instead of 4,000.

Hammermill Paper features:

Hammermill 8 Ream Carton is 8.5 x 11 letter size paper, 20lb basis weight, and 92 bright. Perfect for everyday printing and copying.

You will not experience more than one jam in 10,000 sheets on your high-speed digital printer, or we will replace your paper

Hammermill paper prevents yellowing over time to ensure a long-lasting appearance for added archival quality and is also Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Certified

For over 100 years, we have produced high-quality white copier paper that works great and is perfect for home use, office paper or back to school

Colors are 30% brighter for richer images; Blacks are up to 60% bolder for extra sharpness, and inks dry 3 times faster for less smearing

