Make short work of those lemons, Cuisinart’s Juicer is now $18 (Amazon low)

Amazon has the Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer (CCJ-500) for $17.95. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $30 at Walmart, it usually sells for closer to $25 at Amazon where it is now at the all-time low. Home Depot, for comparison, charges $22 right now. Featuring a brushed stainless steel exterior, this model has an adjustable reamer with 3 pulp-control settings, an auto-reversing cone and a “Final-Spin” function to squeeze every last drop from the pulp. This is the best-selling product of its kind on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,000 customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re just looking for an easier way to introduce some lemon juice to your meals and while cooking, a manual option might do the trick. This Cucisina Lemon Squeezer goes for under $7 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon), although it’s going to take significantly more elbow grease to get the job done.

As usual, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals on kitchenware and much more.

Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer:

Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings-low, medium, high

Auto-reversing universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing

Final-Spin feature extracts more juice from pulp

Extra-long Snap-Up spout accommodates more glasses and prevents dripping

Brushed stainless steel design, Easy-clean dishwasher-safe parts, BPA free

