Ninja’s 72-Oz. Smart Blender with touchscreen: $70 for today only (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja 72-Oz. Smart Screen Blender (CT650) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this model fetches $169 direct is currently listed at over $100 on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked since February and the best we can find. Along with the touchscreen smart display, this model packs a 1000-Watt motor base with a 72-Oz. Total Crushing pitcher to “transform ice and fresh ingredients into frozen treats” and more. Among the four Auto-iQ preset preparation options, you’ll find manual mode for specific recipes and the like as well. Rated 4+ stars from 330 Amazon customers. More details below.

The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender System at around $34 is always a great alternative to these more traditional blenders. It will whip up your smoothies with no problem at all, but it might not be quite as suitable for meal preparations. However, something like this Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender System will get a you a bit closer to the featured deal’s setup for under $50 at Amazon.

Ninja 72-Oz. Smart Screen Blender:

Create tasty smoothies and frozen drinks with this Ninja smart screen blender. Its powerful 1000W motor base and 72-oz. Total Crushing pitcher transform ice and fresh ingredients into frozen treats, and four Auto-iQ programs offer preset preparations. This Ninja smart screen blender has a manual mode that sets exact specifications for customized recipes.

