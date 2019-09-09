Reebok’s Friends & Family Event kicks up your workouts w/ extra 50% off sale

- Sep. 9th 2019 9:39 am ET

0

Reebok’s Friends and Family Sale offers an extra 50% off markdowns and 30% off regular priced items with code FAM at checkout. Find great deals on sneakers, apparel, accessories and more from $23. Receive complimentary shipping for Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up). The men’s Floatride Running Shoes are sure to boost your workouts and they’re on sale for $67. To compare, this style was originally priced at $150. These running shoes are cushioned and lightweight for additional comfort. It also has a supportive design and a sock-like fit. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Floatride Run Ultraknit is very similar and on sale for $68. Find the rest of our top picks from Reebok’s Friends and Family Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

reebok

