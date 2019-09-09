Carry a MacBook + iPad in Samsonite’s Paracycle Backpack: $50 (All-time low)

Samsonite’s official eBay storefront is offering its Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack in Blue Chambray for $49.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This bag offers a sleek and convenient design with enough space for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Use of tough materials provide ‘exceptional tear strength’, helping ensure long-term use. A smart sleeve allows it to slide over rollable luggage for an easier transport option. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
You’d need to wait about one month, but Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack is just $13 Prime shipped, making it an excellent option for cost-conscious buyers. It’s roomy enough for every modern MacBook size and features a water-repellent fabric.
Samsonite Paracycle Backpack features:
- CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant
- RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material
- SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport
- LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling
- TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet
