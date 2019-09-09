Sony’s 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is an absolute unit at $2,399 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Sony 75-inch X950G 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $2,399 shipped. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $3,000, which is what B&H and other mainstream retailers are currently still charging. Today’s deal is 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re ready to fully embrace a high-end home theater in 2019, consider looking at this discounted 4K TV today. It checks all of the boxes and then some for those looking to build out an entertainment system. Aside from ultra-high resolution support, this model delivers HDR compatibility, four HDMI ports, and 120Hz refresh rates. Not to mention, it has support for various voice assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. ‘Turn on my TV’, ‘lower the volume’, ‘change the channel’ are just a few commands this TV accepts with the aforementioned platforms. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to save further, but still enjoy the laundry list of specs here, may want consider dropping down to the 55-inch model. It’s over 50% less and still includes 4K HDR support and all of the smart home integrations.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sony 75-inch 4K UHDTV features:

High dynamic range: experience incredible detail, brightness and clarity with 4K UHD resolution

X-WIDE ANGLE: Sit anywhere in the room to enjoy incredible real-world color with the 75inch X950G to

Immersive audio: Acoustic Multi-Audio syncs sound with action to create sound-from picture Reality

Ultimate realism: enjoy clear, vibrant colors with TRILUMINOS Display and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping

NO MOTION BLUR: Watch lifelike on-screen action with virtually no blur with Motion flow XR technology

Android TV: 75in flat screen TV with the Google Assistant built-in; Alexa and Google Home compatible

