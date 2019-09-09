Tenda Nova’s affordable Mesh Wi-Fi System is down to its lowest yet at $100

Amazon offers the Tenda MW6 Nova Wave 2 802.11AC Mesh Wi-Fi System for $99.99 shipped when checking out with code 18OFFMW63PK. Normally $130, it just recently dropped to $118 and is now down to a new all-time low. Today’s offer saves you 23% overall and is $10 under our previous mention. This three-pack of Tenda Nova routers utilize mesh connectivity to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It can cover up to 2,000-square feet with over 1,100 Mbps speeds. Each of the routers also feature two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility to expand your wired network as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 620 customers. More below.

A perfect use of your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

Tenda Nova Mesh MW6 Wi-Fi System features:

Nova’s Wave 2.0 MU-MIMO and beamforming technology keeps multiple devices connected simultaneously, concentrating Wi-Fi signals and aiming them directly at the target. Tenda WiFi App makes network setup and management efficient and friendly – joining your household under one Wi-Fi name and password, including parental controls and guest access security.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!